Strathcarron Hospice is relocating its Stenhousemuir charity shop from the present location in King Street to nearby Hallam Road. It will be taking over the former B&M store next to Asda.

It will be almost double the size of the present premises and the hospice is on the lookout for more donations to fill the new shop, as well as volunteers to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hospice will have space to take larger items, including furniture and beds, as well as a dedicated open space or living room which will be a flexible community space.

The Strathcarron Hospice shop in Stenhousemuir is on the move

In a social media post, the hospice said: “This new flagshi’ Strathcarron charity shop will be our largest premises. What would you like to see in your new Strathcarron Shop? Ideas welcome.”

They added: “By choosing to purchase preloved clothes, furniture and other items from one of our charity shops, you’re not only being more sustainable, you’re supporting your local hospice, helping people with life limiting conditions to live their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who believes they are a “super salesperson, fashionista or skilled upcycler would be welcome as a volunteer.

Anyone interested in getting involved in what promises to be a busy shop can downlaod a hospice application form here or email [email protected]

The charity shop is moving to the former B&M unit next to Asda Stenhousemuir.