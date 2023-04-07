Strathcarron Hospice: Stenhousemuir charity shop on the move
A popular charity shop is on the move – and it’s new premises will be even bigger.
Strathcarron Hospice is relocating its Stenhousemuir charity shop from the present location in King Street to nearby Hallam Road. It will be taking over the former B&M store next to Asda.
It will be almost double the size of the present premises and the hospice is on the lookout for more donations to fill the new shop, as well as volunteers to help.
The hospice will have space to take larger items, including furniture and beds, as well as a dedicated open space or living room which will be a flexible community space.
In a social media post, the hospice said: “This new flagshi’ Strathcarron charity shop will be our largest premises. What would you like to see in your new Strathcarron Shop? Ideas welcome.”
They added: “By choosing to purchase preloved clothes, furniture and other items from one of our charity shops, you’re not only being more sustainable, you’re supporting your local hospice, helping people with life limiting conditions to live their lives.”
Anyone who believes they are a “super salesperson, fashionista or skilled upcycler would be welcome as a volunteer.
Anyone interested in getting involved in what promises to be a busy shop can downlaod a hospice application form here or email [email protected]
Strathcarron Hospice needs to raise £14,632 every single day to keep its vital services running and at the start of another financial year they are keen to raise as much as possible to continue all the work at Randolph Hill near Denny.