Strathcarron Hospice: Specsavers staff have fundraising in their sight
Staff at a Falkirk optician had a target in sight when they took part in the recent Edinburgh Kiltwalk.
The team at Specsavers raised £5777.15 for Strathcarron Hospice which will go towards continuing to provide people in the Forth Valley with end of life care, as well as supporting their families.
Fourteen members of staff from its optical and audiology teams walk 13.5 miles across the capital.
Zander McNaughton, store director at Specsavers in Falkirk, said: ‘We have supported Strathcarron Hospice for many years and are delighted to be able to give such a fantastic donation following our participation in the Kiltwalk. I’m extremely proud of everyone at the store for going the extra mile to raise funds for a vital service which supports so many people in the area, and I’d like to thank everyone who kindly donated.”
Most Popular
Claire Kennedy, corporate fundraiser at Strathcarron Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Specsavers Falkirk for its generous fundraising initiative. The team’s support means we can continue helping those in need of extra care, ensuring that they and their families don’t feel alone.”