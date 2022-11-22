The team at Specsavers raised £5777.15 for Strathcarron Hospice which will go towards continuing to provide people in the Forth Valley with end of life care, as well as supporting their families.

Fourteen members of staff from its optical and audiology teams walk 13.5 miles across the capital.

Zander McNaughton, store director at Specsavers in Falkirk, said: ‘We have supported Strathcarron Hospice for many years and are delighted to be able to give such a fantastic donation following our participation in the Kiltwalk. I’m extremely proud of everyone at the store for going the extra mile to raise funds for a vital service which supports so many people in the area, and I’d like to thank everyone who kindly donated.”

Specsavers staff in Falkirk took part in the Kiltwalk to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice