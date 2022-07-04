Strathcarron Hospice: Sign up now for this year's 10k road race

It returns to the route around Denny and Bonnybridge for 2022 with those taking part once again pounding the streets.

For the last two years the hospice has organised a virtual event with people unable to join together to run.

But on Sunday, October 2 athletes of all ages and abilities will be setting off from the starting line at Denny High School.

The Strathcarron 10k will once again leave from Denny High School in October

You have to be 15 years to take part and a hospice spokesperson said the event is “suitable for those tackling their first 10k or for the more serious athletes looking for a personal best”.

There will still be a virtual event – plot your own route between 6am and 6pm on October 2.

All participants will receive a Hospice t-shirt and a fundraising page as part of their registration along with a finishers medal and certificate.

The crowds always turn out in numbers to support the runners in the Strathcarron Hospice 10k

There will be prizes for fastest runners, those who raise the most money for Strathcarron and for best fancy dress on the day, sponsored by LifeFit Wellness and the Ogilvie Group.

For those aged 15-16 the Paul Canavan Memorial trophy will be awarded to the fastest male or female in this age group, while the school’s shield will go to the fastest pupil aged 15-pluss.

Organisers hope everyone will raise at least £100, with every penny raised making a real difference.