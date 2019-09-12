Strathcarron Hospice services paid in memory of Jane

The services at Strathcarron Hospice on August 30 were paid for by the family and friends of Jane Campbell, in celebration of her life.

Jane’s loved ones took part in runs, bake sales, abseils and discos, all in support of the hospice, raising over £12,900 in her memory. Her son, Kevin Beattie, said: “When my mum was diagnosed it was a major shock and we didn’t know what was ahead of us.

“We always knew the hospice was there but didn’t really know what services they had.

“My mum was visited by the Community Nurses and then attended day care.

“She loved day care - getting her nails and hair done - and was glowing during such a dull period.

“My mum then spent her final days in the hospice and the care provided was second to none.

“When you witness what goes on at the hospice 24/7 you’ll understand, and I’ll now never stop supporting them.

“What really stands out to me is the love.

“From the front desk through to catering staff, there’s a continuity of love and that’s a special, special thing.”

Claire Macdonald, fundraiser at Strathcarron, added: “I am privileged to meet so many wonderful people in my role at the Hospice and the lengths people go to in order to raise funds for our Hospice never fail to amaze me.

“We need to raise over £12,900 a day to keep our services running and to continue to provide specialist care to local people living with, and dying from, a terminal illness.

“Our services simply would not exist without the support of our community and we are incredibly grateful to our supporters.

“Friday was a very special day and we thoroughly enjoyed welcoming Jane’s loved ones to the hospice to celebrate.”