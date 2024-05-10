Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team at Strathcarron Hospice are celebrating after health inspectors rated the work they do as “exceptional”.

Following a recent unannounced inspection by Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) in February, Scotland’s largest independent hospice received top marks.

It received an “exceptional” award for the strategic direction of services with inspectors praising the hospice for having a clear vision and purpose, highlighting that staff felt valued and supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An "exceptional” grading was also given for the implementation and delivery of care, how the hospice engages with stakeholders and manages its performance and for its education and training programme for external healthcare professionals. It was also praised for expanding services to more patients in the community at an earlier stage in their illness.

Staff at Strathcarron Hospice celebrate its latest "exceptional" grading from health inspectors. Pic: Contributed

A "good” rating was awarded for demonstrating that the hospice provides safe, person centred care.

The HIS report commended the hospice’s five-year strategic plan and that staff have effective procedures helping support the safe delivery of care. Inspectors praised the training and support provided to staff and volunteers, and noted that staff and patients were given an opportunity to contribute to improving the service.

The report noted: “Staff working in the service were very positive about their experience and felt supported and valued. A thorough process was in place for recording the patient’s journey while in the care of the hospice. Patients and families told us the care they received was ‘first class’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grading announcement coincides with Demystifying Death Week. May 6-12, across Scotland which shines a light on death, dying and bereavement.

Irene McKie, Strathcarron Hospice chief executive, said: “We are delighted to receive these ‘exceptional’ and ‘good’ grading awards from Health Improvement Scotland which are testament to the exemplary work that our staff and volunteers carry out each day.

“This report highlights that our staff are enthusiastic and proud of the work they do and patients and families described the service they have received as “first class” which is what we strive for every day.

“This shows the incredible compassion and professionalism of our skilled team. They build meaningful relationships at the worst times in the lives of the people and their loved ones that they’re caring for, allowing patients to be supported to live well and die well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strathcarron Hospice provides essential services for patients with life-limiting conditions, including end-of-life care, for patients living in Forth Valley and Cumbernauld and Kilsyth in North Lanarkshire. As well as in the communities, it is provided within the 24 bedded ward in the hospice where 243 staff with support from hundreds of volunteers who contributed over 30,000 hours of volunteering during 2022-23.

Comments from staff surveyed by HIS included: “’We work to the highest of standards and provide an absolutely amazing service to our patients’ and ‘I am always excited to come to work as I love that there are no two days the same. There is always a new challenge’.”

In 2022-23 the Hospice provided care for 323 patients in its inpatient unit, supported 357 Hospice at Home patients including 3286 visits, carried out 6435 community nurse specialists visits to 1109 new patients and made 8142 clinical calls.