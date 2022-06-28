Strathcarron Hospice: Princess Royal makes annual visit to Fankerton hospice

The Princess Royal made her annual visit to the Fankerton facility where she toured the building to learn of the work currently being carried outl

This is her 37th visit to the hospice, which this year celebrates 41 years since it first admitted patients.

She is known as the official visitor to mark her long association with Strathcarron.

The Princess Royal makes a return visit to Strathcarron Hospice where she was greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, Alan Simpson, hospice chief executive Irene McKie and Shona Struthers, council of management chairperson

Building work in 2019 and then the pandemic the following year halted planned tours by the royal, but she returned last June to catch up with staff, many of whom she has a long association with.

However, today's visit was once again low key without crowds and pipe bands, while the rain meant the royal visitor was quickly brought inside the building after the formal greeting from the welcoming party. This included hospice chief executive Irene McKie; director of nursing, Mrs Marjory Mackay; Shona Struthers, Council of management chairperson; and Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, Alan Simpson.

She was then welcomed inside to meet more staff, patients and invited guests.

The Princess Royal prepares to enter the Fankerton hospice for her annual visit

Members of the Royal Family, including HM The Queen, are currently in Scotland for a series of events in what is known as Royal Week.

This includes investitures and the annual garden party in the grounds of the Palace of Holyrood in Edinburgh which takes place tomorrow.