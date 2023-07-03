Strathcarron Hospice opened the door to its newest charity shop in Stenhousemuir on Saturday.

The new ‘flagship’ store is the largest of the charity’s 12 premises across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth. The local branch can now be found in the former B&M, next to Asda, on Hallam Road is nearly double the size of the current Stenhousemuir store providing a huge opportunity to take more of the items the local community generously donates.

The new store includes clothes, books, children’s toys and more, including larger items for example furniture and beds. The introduction of a new ‘public living room’, funded by the Falkirk Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund, is also an opportunity to sit and relax and have a (free) coffee and a blether. A warm and welcoming area it will be open to the public during the shop’s opening hours with comfy chairs, a hot drink machine, books, toys, games and a library of resources.

Irene McKie, CEO of Strathcarron Hospice, said: “The local community have been active in supporting us to deliver the new store, on time and on budget. I have been impressed by the level of commitment, hard work and dedication so many of our own staff, volunteers, as well as individuals, organisations and students, particularly from Larbert High School have shown. We’ve had donations of time, goods and services and as always, we are truly overwhelmed at the endless hard work and dedication that we have received on this exciting journey. We see and hear of such beautiful acts of kindness from local people who regularly visit, shop and donate to our charity shops. We are so inspired by how connected and proactive our community is.”

The hospice charity would like to give special thanks to each member of the talented team at Larbert High, including headteacher John Reid, Mhairi McAinsh, Ruth Hamilton, Molly Buchanan, Karen Cullen, Steven Stafford, Georgina Farrel and Gary Balfour. Irene said: “The support, creativity and energy the staff and students have given has been crucial to the success of this store opening.”

The charity would also like to thank Camelon Carriers and Asda Stenhousemuir who went above and beyond in making the team feel welcome and supported throughout the whole venture. Also thanks to The Wee Gallery, Pure Gym and H&B Projects for their generous donations of display equipment that have enhanced the characteristics of the shop.

Irene added: “The contribution everyone has made to this store will positively impact our community. By choosing to purchase preloved clothes, furniture and other items from one of our charity shops, you’re not only being more sustainable, you’re supporting your local hospice helping people with life limiting conditions to live their lives.

The hospice is currently recruiting volunteers and retail staff. Find out more here

