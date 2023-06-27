The charity shop is moving to the former B&M unit next to Asda Stenhousemuir and opens this weekend. Pic: Michael Gillen

Strathcarron Hospice is opening its new store this Saturday, July 1 at 10am and hope lots of people come out to join them. The Stenhousemuir charity shop is relocating to the former B&M – next to Asda - on Hallam Road.

At nearly double the size of the current shop, the charity is looking forward to be able to accept even more generous donations, including larger pieces such as furniture and beds.

This new flagship Strathcarron charity shop will be the largest premises run by the hospice and people will also have an opportunity to sit and have a coffee, chill and chat in a new community living room space.

Pop in to say hello this Saturday and see for yourself all the hard work and dedication so many individuals, organisations and students, including Larbert HIgh, have shown to ensure that their local hospice charity shop opens on time .

A spokesperson for the Hospice said: “We’ve had donations of time, goods and services and are as always, truly grateful for the generosity of our local community for pulling together to help. By choosing to purchase preloved clothes, furniture and other items from one of our charity shops, you’re not only being more sustainable, you’re supporting your local hospice, helping people with life limiting conditions to live their lives.”