Strathcarron Hospice: Midnight trek up Ben Nevis is one way to fundraise for Denny hospice
Supporters of Strathcarron Hospice can take part in lots of fundraising events in coming months – but the latest event will see them on top of not the world but the UK.
They have organised a midnight trek to the top of Ben Nevis on August 19 next year.
Starting at 10pm, it will see people walk to the summit by torchlight and the night sky before watching a fabulous sunrise over the Scottish highlands.
Guided by experienced walkers, it will be an opportunity to make memories and fundraise for the Denny hospice.
Before then there are lots of other opportunities to raise vital cash – Strathcarron needs £14,632 every single day to keep its services running.
On September 17 there is the Zipslide across the Clyde in Glasgow, then the following day the Scottish Half Marathon in Edinburgh will see hospice supporters pounding the streets of the capital to bring in sponsorship cash.
Closer to home on September 24 there will be a Firewalk in the hospice grounds as people tread the hot coals to fundraise.
The Strathcarron 10k is back in Denny this year on Sunday, October 2 with a route around the town and neighbouring Bonnybridge.
For those looking for a more tranquil pace, why not join in Life, Love, Memories 22 in a walk around the Japanese Garden in Dollar on November 6.
But if glamour is your thing, then look no further than the annual fashion show at Glenbervie House Hotel on November 13.
Find out about these events and more on the hospice fundraising page