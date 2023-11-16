Strathcarron Hospice launch Christmas tree recycle scheme with Torwood Garden Centre and Sustainable Thinking Scotland

It may almost be time to start thinking about putting up your Christmas tree but a charity has devised a great fundraiser when you decide to take it down.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Strathcarron Hospice have partnered up with UK charity JustHelping and local businesses. including Torwood Garden Centre and Sustainable Thinking Scotland CIC. to launch a Christmas tree collection fundraiser.

The local hospice is the first Scottish charity to take part in this initiative and will receive a donation for every real tree collected from a home address and then recycled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This community eco partnership will not only ensure you are supporting local business and the hospice, but it will relieve the New Year headache of getting your wilting Christmas tree picked up after Twelfth Night. A solution that will benefit not only the environment, but ensures that Strathcarron Hospice will receive vital funding for 2024.

Strathcarron Hospice will be joined by Torwood Garden Centre and Sustainable Thinking Scotland CIC to run a Christmas tree collection fundraiser. Pictured with staff from Strathcarron are Jamie Stevenson, Torwood Garden Centre and Sean Kerr, Sustainable Thinking Scotland CIC Bo'ness. Pic: Michael Gillen

Claire Kennedy, the hospice’s corporate fundraiser, said: “This is a new and exciting campaign that we are adding to our festive fundraising calendar and one which we hope will reach new and existing supporters across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

"With the support of local businesses and volunteers, we hope to offer local people this service and take the hassle out of disposing of their real trees after Christmas whilst raising vital funds for your local hospice. We hope to raise around £5000 from this initiative, however we could increase significantly with even more volunteers with vans.

"We would be very happy to hear from any businesses who can support the campaign – particularly those with access to vans – and hope this will offer businesses a good opportunity for their staff to help raise hundreds of pounds for their local hospice as well as having a positive impact on the local environment”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working between Torwood Garden Centre and Sustainable Thinking Scotland’s base in Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness, local Strathcarron Hospice volunteers will be collecting trees from home addresses across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth on January 11 and 12, 2024 and you can book your collection online here