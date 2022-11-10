A popular Strathcarron Hospice fundraiser, which includes a fashion show by the local school pupils, returns on Sunday evening after a Covid induced break. Tickets for Glam It Up were snapped up fast and those lucky enough to have secured them will be able to enjoy a meal ahead of an evening of entertainment including musical performances and the fashion show.

Pupils from Larbert High have been busy reinventing clothing garments which had been donated to the Strathcarron Charity Shop and the end results will be on display on the catwalk.

Ainslie Mason, event and challenges fundraiser for Strathcarron, said: “We’re delighted our fashion show is back this year – and it’s set to be a fantastic night! We look forward to welcoming 180 of our supporters to Glenbervie House Hotel at our Glam It Up event. This is a staple event in our fundraising calendar, a chance to shop pre-loved designer items from our Strathcarron Hospiec Boutique and raise vital funds for our end-of-life care.”

Larbert High pupils in their upcycled clothes ahead of the fashion show in aid of Strathcarron Hospice this weekend. Pic: Michael Gillen

Fiona Hannah, deputy retail manager for Strathcarron added: “We’re so proud of the partnership that we have with Larbert High School. Mhairi McAinsh, Bruce Hamilton and all the staff and pupils involved have shown such creativity, hard work and determination over the years. Their enthusiasm for sustainable fashion and continued commitment to local community with the work they do with their local hospice is inspiring.

"As Strathcarron is a member of the Scottish Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee, we’re committed to building a skilled workforce for now and in the future. The benefits of working with the young people of Larbert High are mutual, as there is strength in gaining new ideas and insight from a generationally diverse team.”

S1 pupils Alastair Smith and Alfie Malcolm wearing upcycled garments. Pic: Michael Gillen