Strathcarron Hospice Ladies Who Lunch fundraiser in 36 pics

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 12th May 2025, 16:08 BST
Around 300 women enjoyed an annual fundraising event to bring in much-needed cash for Strathcarron Hospice.

Heldat the Westerwood Hotel in Cumbernauld on Sunday, the event featured shopping opportunities, games, dancing, a meal and entertainment from multi-talented Edward Reid who starred in Britain’s Got Talent.

Ainslie Mason, event and challenges fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice, said: “The sun was shining, everyone looked fantastic and we enjoyed a delicious meal, dancing and hilarious entertainment from the fantastic Edward Reid.

“Thank you to everyone who sponsored and supported us in kind with the event … and a special thank you to each and every one of you who came along and spent the day with us – you were incredible.

“A huge thanks to our generous sponsors Western Toyota Stirling and FES Ltd for their wonderful support. This means that every penny of the ticket money and donations on the day can go towards patient care.”

Strathcarron Hospice needs £16,637 daily to provide vital services to palliative and end of life patients and their families.

Some of the many guests who attended this year's Strathcarron Hospice Ladies Lunch.

1. Strathcarron Ladies Lunch 2025

Some of the many guests who attended this year's Strathcarron Hospice Ladies Lunch. Photo: ugc

Guests at the fundraiser.

2. Strathcarron Ladies Lunch 2025

Guests at the fundraiser. Photo: ugc

Looking forward to another entertaining afternoon.

3. Strathcarron Ladies Lunch 2025

Looking forward to another entertaining afternoon. Photo: ugc

Fundraising lunch attendees.

4. Strathcarron Ladies Lunch 2025

Fundraising lunch attendees. Photo: ugc

