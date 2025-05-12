Strathcarron Hospice Ladies Who Lunch fundraiser in 36 pics

Heldat the Westerwood Hotel in Cumbernauld on Sunday, the event featured shopping opportunities, games, dancing, a meal and entertainment from multi-talented Edward Reid who starred in Britain’s Got Talent.

Ainslie Mason, event and challenges fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice, said: “The sun was shining, everyone looked fantastic and we enjoyed a delicious meal, dancing and hilarious entertainment from the fantastic Edward Reid.

“Thank you to everyone who sponsored and supported us in kind with the event … and a special thank you to each and every one of you who came along and spent the day with us – you were incredible.

“A huge thanks to our generous sponsors Western Toyota Stirling and FES Ltd for their wonderful support. This means that every penny of the ticket money and donations on the day can go towards patient care.”

Strathcarron Hospice needs £16,637 daily to provide vital services to palliative and end of life patients and their families.

