Strathcarron Hospice: Grangemouth Rotarian take fundraising total for Denny centre to £188k
The Grangemouth club has been fundraising for the Denny hospice since 1990 and in that time has given £188,000 to the much-needed charity.
This year’s total was reached through the club’s sportsman’s dinner, ladies fashion show and two Rotarians, Lynsey Craik and Alison Meikle, completed the Falkirk Half Marathon.
Members went along to Strathcarron on September 28 which saw their cash pay for all the services that day in the hospice building and across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.
This year the club also funded the purchase of a scanner in the inpatient unit which will allow patients to have their scan completed rather than have to be transported to and from Forth Valley Royal Hospital. They also funded the purchase of a specialised blanket which will allow families to remain with their loved ones for longer after they have died.
In previous years, Grangemouth Rotarians have helped fund the virtual reality technology initiative, the refurbishment of a family lounge and the installation of IT equipment in the education department.
Iain Mitchell, president of Rotary Club of Grangemouth, said “The members are very happy to be a supporter of Strathcarron Hospice and hope, with the help of our supporters, we are in a position to continue supporting the hospice well into the future.”Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron’s corporate fundraiser, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Rotary Club of Grangemouth for their ongoing support of our palliative care services here at Strathcarron Hospice. The Rotarians give their time, energy and enthusiasm is such a variety of ways to raise funds and also to support our own fundraising efforts and we extend our thanks to everyone who has made this possible.”For more details of how to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice, visit here