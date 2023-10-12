Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grangemouth club has been fundraising for the Denny hospice since 1990 and in that time has given £188,000 to the much-needed charity.

This year’s total was reached through the club’s sportsman’s dinner, ladies fashion show and two Rotarians, Lynsey Craik and Alison Meikle, completed the Falkirk Half Marathon.

Members went along to Strathcarron on September 28 which saw their cash pay for all the services that day in the hospice building and across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

Members of the Rotary Club of Grangemouth have raised over £24,000 for Strathcarron Hospice this year. Pic: Michael Gillen

This year the club also funded the purchase of a scanner in the inpatient unit which will allow patients to have their scan completed rather than have to be transported to and from Forth Valley Royal Hospital. They also funded the purchase of a specialised blanket which will allow families to remain with their loved ones for longer after they have died.

In previous years, Grangemouth Rotarians have helped fund the virtual reality technology initiative, the refurbishment of a family lounge and the installation of IT equipment in the education department.