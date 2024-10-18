Strathcarron Hospice: Family and friends of Grangemouth mum Linda Myles provide two new rooms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family’s tribute to a much-loved Grangemouth woman is benefiting patients at Strathcarron Hospice.

Linda Myles passed away in the Fankerton hospice in January 2023, aged only 52.

She had spent one month there as an inpatient prior to her death and her family and friends wanted to recognise the care and support not only Linda but her loved ones received from Strathcarron and its staff.

Since then her family, including husband Colin and sons Ross and Andrew have organised a variety and fundraising challenges in Linda’s memory.

Linda Myles who died in Strathcarron Hospice in 2023. Pic: Contributed

The final event in the fundraising series was a Summer Ceilidh in support of Strathcarron Hospice with the main goal to be able to fund the creation of the two new ensuite family rooms which Linda's loved ones officially opened last week.

Colin said: “Linda spent a month in the hospice and we are forever grateful to the Strathcarron team for the care and support we all received.

“The rooms, Rose’ and ‘Tulip, are named in memory of our time in Amsterdam and a rather special rose garden that embraced living life to the full through family, friends and fun.”

Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron corporate fundraiser, said: “We give our heartfelt thanks to the family and friends of Linda for their fundraising efforts in her memory. This money has allowed us to renovate and transform two existing rooms from a laundry and changing room into two lovely family overnight rooms.

Linda's husband Colin Myles with sons Ross and Andrew who all helped with the fundraising. Pic: Contributed

“These rooms will be a huge support and comfort for family members allowing them to stay at the hospice close to their loved ones in the end stages of their life. What a wonderful lasting legacy to Linda's memory.”

Linda’s family, friends and everyone at Strathcarron would like to thank all the businesses that have supported their fundraising efforts, including those which helped with their last ceilidh event: Jamie Dick Drainage Ltd; John Mitchell Haulage and Warehousing; Ashleigh Shirra Hair; The Flower Bar by Anne Kennedy; McDonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa; Edrington and The Robertson Trust; Arran Sense of Scotland; Johnston’s Handmade Tablet; the Leapark Hotel; Glenbervie Golf Club; and U-Store Falkirk.

Strathcarron needs £16,637 daily to provide all of the end of life and palliative care services for people within our Hospice community.

The Myles family and their friends also paid for all the services in the hospice last Christmas Day, their first without Linda.

To raise that money the took on a variety of challenges and events including an 85 mile walk and a whisky tasting event raising £14,632.

Rising costs means Strathcarron now needs to raise over £16,637 every day to keep services running.

