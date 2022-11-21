Franchisee Elliot Jardine, who runs the McDonald’s restaurants in Falkirk, Alloa and Stirling, handed over £20,000 to the hospice.

The donation was made possible by the newly launched ‘McDonald’s in the Community Foundation’, set up by 16 Scottish McDonald’s franchisees, and the 20 McDonald’s-owned restaurants in Scotland. The foundation provides a central hub to help distribute funds, raised by the 10p carrier bag charge, to different charities and organisations across Scotland.

Strathcarron Hospice provides specialist palliative and expert end of life care for the people of Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth with active progressive illnesses.

Mr Jardine said: “Supporting our local community is of upmost importance to my team and me, which is why I was so pleased to see the McDonald’s in the Community Foundation officially launch this year. It means that each restaurant group can make meaningful contributions to charities in the communities that we operate in. The Strathcarron Hospice is a charity close to our hearts and we’re so proud to support its work for people with terminal illness in our community.”

Jackie Johnston, fundraising manager at Strathcarron Hospice said: “We’d like to thank Elliot and his team for their very generous contribution to our charity. The funds will go a long way towards helping our team continue their great work supporting patients and their families. The current cost of living crisis is affecting everyone, but for people with a terminal illness, this may prove particularly difficult, so our charity does everything it can to help. We strive to continue this beneficial work and look forward to continuing our partnership with McDonald’s in the future.”