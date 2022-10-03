Strathcarron Hospice: Christmas raffle launched with Falkirk FC and Regency Betting Group to win £1000
A fundraiser will bring in much-needed cash for Strathcarron hospice and give someone the chance to win £1000 in time for Christmas.
This week the hospice launched its Great Big Falkirk Raffle, in conjunction with Falkirk Football Club and sponsors Telephone Betting, part of the Regency Betting Group.
The first prize package is £1000 cash, two hospitality tickets for Falkirk FC on Saturday, December 24 and a signed and framed Falkirk top and ball.
Second prize is a four-ball at the world-famous Glenealges Golf course, while the third prize is an overnight stay for two at the New Golf Club St Andrews.
Tickets, priced £5, are on sale now until Sunday, December 18 by visiting the hospice website
The winners will be announced on Tuesday, December 20.
A Falkirk FC spokesman said: “We delighted to support our charity partner Strathcarron Hospice. Along with one of main sponsors, we hope The Great Big Raffle helps to raise essential funds for such an important local cause.”
A Regency Betting Group spokesman said everyone was delighted to be helping to fundraise for such an important cause.
Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron’s corporate fundraiser, said: "We are very grateful to Falkirk Football Club and Regency Betting Group for their generous donations allowing us to run this raffle on the run up to Christmas. We understand the winter months may bring financial pressures for many people in our community which means we appreciate the funds raised more than ever to allow us to keep caring for people living with, or dying from, a life limiting illness, keeping families together this Christmas and beyond.”