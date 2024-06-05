Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The chief executive of Strathcarron Hospice is to retire this summer after 18 years at the helm.

Under her leadership, Irene McKie has helped the Fankerton hospice significantly develop its service and income with a 74 per cent increase in patient referrals.

Serving communities across Forth Valley, as well as Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, this year Strathcarron’s Hospice at Home service, the first of its kind in Scotland, will celebrate ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irene was instrumental in getting it established, as well as Creative Homecare, the care at home social enterprise company which was established to generate income for the hospice.

Irene McKie, chief executive at Strathcarron Hospice will retire this summer. Pic: Michael Gillen

During her tenure, the hospice has been extensively refurbished and a new extension, the Carron View wing opened.

Irene said: “In my time here, there has been an increasing trend towards looking after people in their own homes and the majority of Strathcarron’s patients will never enter the hospice building. Across all parts of the hospice, we have increased our staff to meet the challenges of the steady increase in patients seeking our support.

“We are working hard to challenge perceptions of hospice care. We provide very specialist support not just in our inpatient unit but across the health system. We now support as many people to die in their own homes as in the hospice – and many hospice patients are discharged after symptom control – it’s not just a place to die.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Wherever you are, we want to help you to have as good a death as possible. We are passionate about patient centred care and understanding what matters to you – people still have goals they want to achieve and we need to listen and respond to this, and help them make the best of the time they have left.

"People have amazing strengths and ability to contribute to their own health and wellbeing: we need to ensure our services are accessible at any stage of someone’s illness, delivering the right care in the right place at the right time by the right professional and person.”

She believes that there is a need to continue to increase awareness of hospice care at every level of the community and every stage of life – and said the use of social media is vital to tell the stories of staff, patients and families.

A graduate of the University of Glasgow and with an MBA from Strathclyde Business School, Irene joined the NHS as a graduate management trainee and spent over 25 years in NHS senior health service management roles before joining Strathcarron in 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irene added “It’s been a fantastic job but it’s had its moments. We never expected to face the challenge of keeping our services going during Covid. We have also had some big financial pressures as our NHS funding has not kept pace with the increased activity over the years. We have seen several periods of economic austerity and still our supporters have bailed us out.

"The support of the communities we serve and many individuals who are often unsung heroes has been humbling – and vital. Without all our volunteers and supporters, we would not be here.

"My role has been made so much easier by the quality and passion of our staff across the whole organisation. This is a team effort. Their enthusiasm, professionalism, compassion and drive for excellence makes us so special. I have also had some fantastic support from all the various council of management members over the years – these are volunteers who give up their time to make sure we are well run with a clear strategy.

"But mostly we are here because of every one of our supporters – so thank you.”