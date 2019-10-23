Strathcarron hospice car winner in the driving seat

One lucky person is driving away in a car – after spending a £1!

The woman in question is the winner of this year’s Strathcarron Hospice annual car raffle run in conjunction with Forth Carz of Stirling.

The winning ticket was drawn by Jean Brown from Falkirk, who attends the hospice on Wednesdays as an outpatient.

She selected the ticket purchased by Mrs Sinclair of Doune, who now has this Fiat 500 Pop to drive away in.

The raffle raised over £28,000 for the hospice.

Pictured watching Jean making the selection are: Ian McWatt, Forth Carz partner; auxiliary nurse Liz Grugen; bank staff nurse Carol Stirling; staff nurse Carol Wyse; and Claire Macdonald, the hospice development fundraiser.

The hospice thanks everyone who took part.