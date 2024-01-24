Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strathcarron Hospice teamed up with several local businesses, Torwood Garden Centre in Larbert, Sustainable Thinking Scotland CIC in Bo’ness and UK charity JustHelping to help householders dispose of their wilting Christmas trees after Twelfth Night.

The first Scottish charity to take part in the scheme, the hospice received a donation for every real tree collected from a home address and then recycled.

Thanks from all the support for householders and the volunteer collectors, Strathcarron received £7000.

Sean Kerr of Sustainable Thinking Scotland CIC in Bo'ness where they baked the wood to make biochar which many uses, one of them as a natural fertiliser. Pic: Michael Gillen

In recent days the trees have been collected from the kerbside outside homes across Forth Valley, as well as in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth – with one forgetful householder saying they’d forgot to put their tree out but a knock at the door soon had their tree taken away.

The kind-hearted businesses who volunteered the services of their vehicles and their staff were MKM Stirling, IBT Grangemouth, AMR Log Cabins, FBS Plumbing and idverde UK.

They had a busy few days collecting all the trees and having them recycled between Torwood and Kinneil Estate with the trees transformed into biochar which can be used to enhance the soil.

A hospice spokesperson saying: “This was a true circular economic solution that will benefit not only the environment, but ensures that Strathcarron Hospice will receive vital funding for 2024.

The hospice has received a donation from each tree collected. Pic: Michael Gillen

"Thank you to everyone who has donated and booked to have their tree collected for recycling, together we've raised over £7000.”

This latest fundraiser has helped towards the £14,632 Strathcarron needs to raise every day to keep its vital services running to help people in our communities living with life-limiting conditions.

The hospice provide specialist care and support to 1380 people living with and dying from a life limiting illness, making 8479 patient visits across our local communities annually.

Forthcoming fundraisers in 2024 include the annual Strathcarron 10k which will take place on Sunday, October 13, starting at Denny High School. Last year’s event raised over £50,000.

Volunteers from several local businesses collected the trees. Pic: Michael Gillen

A fundraising skydive will take place at Glenrothes on Saturday, August 24.