Strathcarron Hospice 10k proves to be a runaway success with £66k raised and counting

Donations are still coming in but already £66,000, including Gift Aid, has been raised.

The Piping Bairn played for the runners as they left from Denny High School, cheered on by Sapphire Cheer and Dance.

Ainslie Mason, Strathcarron’s events and challenges fundraising officer, said: “We are so grateful to all who took part and to those who made the event possible. We couldn't hold our events like this without the support from our local community so a special thanks must go to all of our runners, incredible marshals who kept spirits high around the route, our staff and volunteers.

“A special thanks goes to our mascot Ron who kept everyone entertained on the day.”

She congratulated all the prize winners and thanked Dennis Canavan for presenting the Paul Canavan Memorial Cup and Schools Shield.

Ainslie added: “The money raised will go towards the vital work of the hospice providing support services to end of life and palliative care patients and their families within our communities.”

First over the line was Arran Ritchie in a time of 36minutes and 38seconds and he was also the first 17-18 male.

Close on his heels was first senior male Craig Martin in a time of 37:13.

Jennifer Wetton was first senior female in 38:27, Matthew Gilbert on 38:48 was male veteran 50, Paul Swindell on 38:58 first veteran 40, while Corri McGougan on 39:07 was the second female and also the first under 17 female.

Runner Graeme Mair has been taking part in the Strathcarron 10K runs since around 2016. He said: “I know the incredible work that Strathcarron does and the amount of money it costs to run per day.

“I know individuals who have needed the hospice and the patience and kindness that all the staff have in what must be a heart breaking job. My mum was meant to go there but passed away before it was in place as her cancer became aggressive.

“The race is so well organised by the hospice and also well supported by the locals who lined the route and come out to cheer you on. It is very heart warming.

“The course is fair and a good achievable goal for non-runners like me. And the time of year is ideal as not baking hot or freezing!”

Falkirk Digital marketing agency Crunchy Carrots participated in the Strathcarron Hospice 10K for the second time, with five team members plus some of their partners completing the race and raising over £1000.

Scott Henderson, managing director, said: “Crunchy Carrots is firmly rooted in the local community, and the work that Strathcarron Hospice does is so vital to people in the area that we are always looking for ways to support them. The 10k was a great way for our team to come together in support of Strathcarron, get fit, and have some fun together out of the office too.”

Sponsors for the 10k were once again Lightways Contractors Ltd, Life Fit Wellness and Class One Traffic Management, along with prize sponsors The Ogilvie Group, Jarvie Plant Ltd and Life Fit Wellness.

Support in kind came from a range of local businesses including Bryans Coaches, Denny High School, Falkirk Council, Police Scotland, Morven from MorFit Coaching, 103.1 Central FM, Sapphire Cheer & Dance and Piping Bairn, Hank Marvin Snack van, Morrisons Stirling, Asda Stenhousemuir, Sainsbury's Denny and Rapid Relief Team UK Grangemouth and Corona Photographic.

