Strathcarron Hospice 10k 2025: Runners raise over £71,000 for charity (part one)

The annual event saw participants set off from Denny High School to the sounds of the Piping Bairn, cheered on by Sapphire Cheer and Dance with motivational music from Stirling Rock Choir and Central FM.

The runners completed a 10k route around the Denny and Bonnybridge areas before finishing back at the high school.

Kerry Deegan, events and challenges fundraising officer for the local hospice, said: “We are so grateful to all who took part and to those who made the event possible.

"We couldn’t hold our events like this without the support from our local community so a special thanks must go to all of our runners, incredible marshals who kept spirits high around the route, our staff and volunteers.

"A special thanks goes to our mascot Ron who kept everyone entertained on the day. Massive congratulations to all our prize winners on the day."

Kerry explained that all the money raised will go towards continuing the hospice’s vital work, providing support services to end of life and palliative care patients and their families.

She added “a huge thank you” to sponsors Lightways Construction Ltd, Life Fit Wellness and Class One Traffic Management for their support and to prize sponsors Western Toyota Stirling and Life Fit Wellness.

She continued: “Fantastic support in kind came from a range of local businesses including Bryans Coaches, Denny High School, Falkirk Council, Police Scotland, Rebecca Galbraith, Central FM, Sapphire Cheer & Dance and PipingBairn, Hank Marvin Snack van, Morrisons Stirling, Asda Grangemouth and Stenhousemuir, Sainsbury's Denny and Highland Spring, Brakes and Corona Photographic.

“This community corporate support is vital - the event would not have been possible without any of you.”

First time runner Muriel Hanlon ran in memory of her brother in law Andrew. She said: “The care Andrew got at the hospice was phenomenal and I will never forget it. This is the first time I have ran for Strathcarron and it won’t be the last.”

Runner Sally Stovell, who came first in the women’s over 45 category with a time of 48.13 minutes, said: “It is a privilege to be able to run and raise money for all the hospice patients and their relatives who are battling their own race and one they'll never win.

“It’s such a well organised event, with a great atmosphere and a challenging course. An awesome event and an extremely worthy cause. Thank you Strathcarron for all you do.”

This year's Strathcarron Hospice 10k winner was Craig Martin with a time of 35.16 minutes.

To register your interest for next year’s event visit https://www.strathcarronhospice.net/forms/strathcarron-10k-2026-register-your-interest

