Staff and volunteers at Strathcarron Hospice wished their long-serving CEO farewell last week.

It was the end of an era as Irene McKie retired after 18 years in charge of the Fankerton hospice.

Her retiral on Friday also marked the end of 44 years working in healthcare, first in NHS management before arriving at Strathcarron.

During her time there she introduced a number of initiatives, including Scotland’s first Hospice at Home service which celebrates its tenth anniversary later this year.

Irene McKie, centre left, retires from her role as CEO of Strathcarron Hospice after 18 years. Pic: Contributed

Live your Life service replaced traditional day care services and now supports even more people across our local communities via a direct support line to the hospice.

The lymphoedema service expanded to provide comprehensive support to all lymphoedema patients in the NHS Forth Valley area, while Creative Homecare, the care at home social enterprise company, was established to generate income for the hospice

Strathcarron has also been significantly refurbished and developed over 17 years, including a new extension, the Carron View Wing, buying land to create additional car parking and remodelling the front entrance to improve access for ambulance patients.

Fundraising, lottery and voluntary source income has increased by nearly 400 per cent in the last 17 years

Retaining four of the original seven shops, there are now 12 shops in total as well as online sales, creating more than 25 jobs and trebling profits.

Marjory Mackay, Strathcarron Hospice director of nursing, said: “Irene has been an outstanding leader. She has transformed this charity into a business which has set us into good stead for the future. She has phenomenal vision and drive and helped us expand and excel in areas across the reach of the hospice including transforming the building and services.

“Current and former staff, volunteers and board members at the hospice will miss Irene’s wisdom, listening ear, encouragement, guidance, humour and stories. She has encouraged, inspired and taught so many of us and helped us grow as a team, as individuals and as an organisation.

“What an incredible journey and a huge achievement. She has helped change lives and leaves behind a great legacy. We are confident about the future of the hospice.

“We all wish her a very happy retirement.”

Irene said: “We have the largest, and in my opinion the best hospice in Scotland. I have no doubt the hospice will be well looked after in the future. I would like to thank staff for all your friendship, support and overall for just doing a fantastic job.

"Working in a hospice, it does change the way you think about life. Spending your working life trying to help people get the most out of their final months makes you wonder why so many of us waste time putting things off when we are well.

"We keep telling people to live the best life they can when they know they’re dying, and it makes you think ‘well, why would you wait until you’re dying?’ Just go for it.”

Taking over as CEO is Mags McCarthy who trained as a psychiatric nurse and has over 20 years senior management experience in the third sector, most recently with Crossroads Caring Scotland.