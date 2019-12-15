Strathcarron asks ‘are you MacTuff enough’?

Strathcarron fundraisers are looking for volunteers to cheer on brave contestants in the MacTuff event at Knockhill on January 5 ... but that’s not all.

As a reward for supporting the Strathcarron team and helping to marshal the course those involved will have the opportunity to run the course themselves free of charge (“if you dare!”).

A spokesperson said: “You’ll be actively helping to support our patients and their families”.

To sign up, visit https://www.strathcarronhospice.net/forms/volunteer-at-mactuff-2020.