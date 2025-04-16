Strathcarron arrange special visitor for Airth man Eddie Newton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at Strathcarron Hospice are always keen to help people enjoy their hobbies and interest while they are inpatients.

Recently they helped one patient enjoy an afternoon of gardening before welcoming a special visitor.

Airth resident Albert Newton, known to friends and family as Eddie, shared with hospice staff that he loves gardening and used to keep allotments which brought him a lot of happiness and joy. He also enjoys watching horse racing.

Rehab assistant Sandra Fleming helped Eddie to do some planting of flowers into tubs while sitting on the patio outside his room, where he can now keep an eye on them and water when needed.

Eddie Newton planting tubs at Strathcarron Hospice. Pic: Contributed

Eddie, who is receiving palliative care support at the hospice, then had a surprise visitor while he was in the garden.

Stevie the horse was brought to the hospice by ocal resident Fiona Newlands.

Sandra said: “At Strathcarron Hospice when we talk to the people we support about making every moment count and goal setting we ask ‘what matters to you?’.

“When Eddie shared with staff that he really enjoys gardening, it was a pleasure to help him have time doing that in our garden. What a lovely afternoon we all had. I also got some top gardening tips from Eddie.

Eddie has a special visit from Stevie the horse with Fiona Newlands. Pic: Contributed

“He shared with us that he enjoyed the community feeling of being able to share all the fruit and vegetables he had grown with his friends and family. It was nice to hear some stories about his life and what he enjoys doing.

“Stevie paid a surprise visit and took a liking to Eddie’s packet of shortbread. Eddie joked that we had picked Stevie to come to visit him especially as he is black and white and Eddie is a huge Sunderland FC fan.”

Ian Renton, Eddie’s nephew, said: “My uncle Eddie had a brilliant time. Thanks to everyone at Strathcarron Hospice for their support and care and to Fiona for bringing Stevie round to visit.”

Strathcarron supports people across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth living with a life limiting condition. Their aim is to help make every moment count for patients and their families.

The hospice needs to raise around £116,000 a week to provide all their services, which are free to those who use them across our local communities.

