Storytelling Festival fun events at Falkirk’s Howgate centre

Howgate bosses have been at the heart of the Storytelling Festival since the idea was first put forward almost four years ago.

This year they will be hosting lots of events over its run and on Saturday will hold a Myths and Legends Day from 11am till 4pm.

There will be interactive workshops, a craft zone, market traders, a Game of Thrones exhibition and author events throughout the day.

Lined up to delight audiences are David McPhail with Thorfinn and The Dreadful Dragon from 11am till noon where there is fun learning about Vikings; Lindsay Littleson with Guardians of The Wild Unicorns from 1pm-2pm where you can discover a world of wild landscapes, dark forces and ancient magic; and David Weinczok with The Castle Hunter, characters and events from Scottish history from 3pm till 4pm.

Author events need to be booked but everything else is drop in.

The Howgate’s first author is today (Thursday) at 9.30am when Victoria Williamson tells of The Boy with the Butterfly Mind, followed by Michelle Sloan at 1.30pm when the author brings new life to favourite character Greyfriars Bobby.

Tomorrow (Friday) at 9.30am is Danny Scott with Scotland Stars FC and at 1.30pm Emily Ilett tells of The Girl Who Lost Her Shadow.

Three events round off the Howgate’s festival for 2019 on Sunday with crime writer Alan Parks at 12.30pm; Arshad Farooqui and Muhammed Nakib at 1pm and puppeteers with The Mystery of The Lost Haggis at 3pm.