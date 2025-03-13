Stop the press: Print firm expands operations to open base in Grangemouth

A company which specialises in multifunctional print solutions and digital workflow automation has announced it is opening a new base in Grangemouth.

Carbon Group states the move to the business hub in Earls Gate Park underlines the firm’s commitment to delivering high-quality, customer-focused services across Scotland while capitalising on emerging market opportunities in the central belt.

Over the last 12 months Carbon Group has secured 132 new clients who will now benefit from sustainable printing services and this success story has now grown to include the company’s new 2000 square foot Grangemouth facility, which includes a showroom, meeting rooms and dedicated team space.

It is hoped the new facility will ensure a strong regional and local support presence, improving efficiency and responsiveness for clients.

Ryan Green, Carbon Group digital services director is based at the firm's new facility in the business hub at Earls Gate Park in Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)

This expansion has also led to new job creation including a trainee engineer, additional administration and sales resources, and the establishment of a new base for key personnel including Ryan Green, digital sales director, senior engineer Gordon Hutchison and three senior sales representatives.

Ryan said: “As some competitors consolidate and relocate services to other parts of the UK, we see a clear gap in the market for a reliable, customer-focused locally

based provider in the central belt.

“Our expansion into Grangemouth reflects our commitment to delivering outstanding service and tailored solutions to businesses throughout Scotland.”

In addition to the Grangemouth facility, Carbon has recently relocated to brand-new offices on Aberdeen’s Queens Road, further strengthening its position as a

leading provider of sustainable print and digital solutions.

“Our sustainable message resonates with businesses aiming to lower their carbon footprint,” said Ryan. “By leading the way in green printing solutions, we are not

only supporting our clients’ sustainability goals but also strengthening our own position as a forward-thinking, responsible business.”

Carbon Group has also achieved remarkable milestones in its partnerships, becoming the fastest dealer to have achieved Platinum Status with Canon, as well as securing Diamond level with Epson.

Nick Taylor, head of cales for office printing at Epson UK, said: “Epson relies heavily on the expertise and customer focus of its reseller partners to shift UK businesses from laser to heat-free inkjet printing.

“Carbon’s demonstrable success with small and large businesses across Scotland is symbolic not only to their business success, but also to the growing demand for more sustainable printing solutions.”