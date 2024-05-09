Stirring things up: Falkirk coffee morning looks to brew up some awareness of mental health condition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local businesses and community groups will host a coffee morning in Falkirk town centre next week as part of Hoarding Awareness Week.

The national Hoarding Awareness Week campaign has been held for the past 10 years to raise understanding of hoarding, which is now a recognised mental health condition.

The Falkirk Delivers team will host members of Falkirk’s Adult Protection Committee on the morning of Friday, May 17, to chat about the ways people can be affected by the condition.

Alan Small, Chair, Falkirk Adult Protection Committee, explains: “There are many reasons why people keep items, or begin to hoard things like newspapers, books, containers, clothes, plastic bags, or animals.

Falkirk town centre businesses and local organisations will be hosting a special coffee morning - although not as early in the day as this - next week (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“However, the effect and risks are similar. We know that people become socially isolated, develop ill-mental health, are more at risk of falls within their home, and increase their risk of suffering a household fire.

“Our aim is to bring our community together to learn, share and raise understanding and awareness. If you think you or someone you know could use support, we’re happy to help.”

Members of the Adult Support and Protection Committee, including the local Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, will be on hand to chat about identifying the risks of clutter and hoarding – and how to access support.

