Stirring things up: Falkirk coffee morning looks to brew up some awareness of mental health condition
and live on Freeview channel 276
The national Hoarding Awareness Week campaign has been held for the past 10 years to raise understanding of hoarding, which is now a recognised mental health condition.
The Falkirk Delivers team will host members of Falkirk’s Adult Protection Committee on the morning of Friday, May 17, to chat about the ways people can be affected by the condition.
Alan Small, Chair, Falkirk Adult Protection Committee, explains: “There are many reasons why people keep items, or begin to hoard things like newspapers, books, containers, clothes, plastic bags, or animals.
“However, the effect and risks are similar. We know that people become socially isolated, develop ill-mental health, are more at risk of falls within their home, and increase their risk of suffering a household fire.
“Our aim is to bring our community together to learn, share and raise understanding and awareness. If you think you or someone you know could use support, we’re happy to help.”
Members of the Adult Support and Protection Committee, including the local Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, will be on hand to chat about identifying the risks of clutter and hoarding – and how to access support.
People can pop by Falkirk Delivers – beside the Steeple – at 104 High Street between 10am and 2pm on Friday, May 17, to learn more about hoarding and the associated health and safety hazards it can bring while enjoying complementary hot drinks and cakes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.