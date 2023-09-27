News you can trust since 1845
Still time to sign up for Strathcarron Hospice 10k

There’s still time to sign up for this year’s Strathcarron 10k which will be returning to the streets on Sunday, October 1.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 27th Sep 2023, 07:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 07:29 BST
The popular event is for runners of all abilities and experience who all have the one aim of raising as much cash as possible for the hospice.

It had been taking place in the grounds of Stirling University and then for two years it was held virtually due to Covid restrictions, but last year it returned to the streets of Denny and Bonnybridge with enthusiastic crowds turning out to support all those taking part.

All the money raised will go towards the daily running costs of running the hospice which has provided so much support to families across the area for the last four decades.

Here's hoping the weather is kind for the runners this year as it was in 2022. Pic: Alan MurrayHere's hoping the weather is kind for the runners this year as it was in 2022. Pic: Alan Murray
Here's hoping the weather is kind for the runners this year as it was in 2022. Pic: Alan Murray
Runners will set off at 11am from Denny High School with the route even going close to the hospice before finishing back at the school.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “On the day we will have prize money up for grabs - winners (male and female) and best fancy dress outfit, as well as LifeFit Wellness vouchers for the biggest fundraiser.

They added the event was “suitable for those tackling their first 10k or for the more serious athletes looking for a personal best” and gave a big thank you to sponsors Lightways Contractors Ltd , LifeFit Wellness and Class 1 Traffic Management Ltd.

Entrants must be at least 15 years, and for those aged 15-16 the Paul Canavan Memorial trophy will be awarded to the fastest male or female in the age group.

Find out more here

