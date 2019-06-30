Still time to back Strathcarron Hospice Co-op funds bid

Strathcarron Hospice is urging supporters to sign up for Scotmid Co-op membership today, to help it win a Community Connect award of up to £15,000.

The Hospice is shortlisted for an award, but is relying on public votes to help it clinch what could be a substantial funds dividend.

A spokesperson said: “If you are already a member of the Co-op you will have received your Community Connect card, and every time you shop at a Co-op store in the area and swipe your card you will earn another vote.

“Scotmid will then be in touch to advise how you can cast your votes (all for Strathcarron Hospice please!) before October 1.

“If you are not yet a member you can sign up online or in store, but be sure to do so before the end of June so get your skates on and register at https://www.scotmid.coop/membership/ - make sure you do it before Monday!”