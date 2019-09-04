‘Steps taken’ after four-year-old boy went missing from Grangemouth nursery

Falkirk Council said “steps have been taken” to investigate how a four year old boy went missing from a nursery in Grangemouth earlier this week.

The child is believed to have wandered out of Sacred Heart Nursery on Monday on his own, unbeknown to staff, and was found nearby by a member of the public at around 10am.

It is understood that the boy’s mother posted a message on Facebook asking for help to trace the woman who found her son so she could thank her personally but the post has since been removed.

A spokesman for Falkirk Council confirmed officials had made contact with the child’s mum following the incident.

He said: “We have met with the boy’s mother and she appears content with the steps we have taken to investigate this complaint and our response.

“We have also visited the school to review any arrangements.”