Steps being taken to tackle alcohol misuse in Bainsford and Langlees

CAPs are made up of partnerships between local authorities, police, schools, retailers, neighbourhood groups and health providers, working together to reduce alcohol-related harm to young people.

The proposed CAP for Bainsford and Langlees will work closely with local agencies to take a proactive approach to alcohol education, ensuring young people are equipped to make the right decisions about issues including alcohol, anti-social and criminal behaviour.

The CAP will also look at providing activities for local young people through youth services and local charities.

Steps are being taking to deal with alcohol misuse in Bainsford and Langlees

Falkirk police sergeant Steve Lorimer believes a CAP will promote a health and well being message to young people, allowing them to be better informed about the harm that alcohol can cause.

Sergeant Lorimer said: “We are keen to work together to establish a CAP in the Bainsford and Langlees area and as a first step we will be gathering some baseline information from young people in the area using surveys carried out online.

“We would also like to gather some information from residents of Bainsford and Langlees about the impact the underage drinking has on them and again we will do this through a survey.

"I would encourage residents to complete the survey, as its really important we hear their views about what we should be doing.”

If the Bainsford and Langlees CAP proves a success, similar initiatives will be rolled out to other areas in Falkirk.

