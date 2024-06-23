Step up for a meander from The Kelpies to help Maggie's Forth Valley provide cancer support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone wanting to take part in a walk through some of Falkirk district’s most beautiful countryside and help a local charity is invited to step forward.

Once again the popular Meander to Maggie’s is taking place, this year on Friday, August 23.

Those taking part will stroll – walk smartly – over the 10k route from The Kelpies to the Maggie’s centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Then to take their mind of any aching feet or stiff bones, there will be a free barbecue, drinks and music for a DJ.

Stepping out during last year's Meander for Maggie's. Pic: Scott Louden

It’s £20 to register and those taking part are asked to raise a minimum of £150 in sponsorship.

All those signed up will be sent a free Maggie’s t-shirt to wear on the evening. You can even bring along your dog with all pooches getting a free dog bandana to wear.

On the day, registration will be at The Kelpies from 4pm with a ten minute warm up from a fitness instructor before the Meander begins at 5pm.

All those taking part can be assured of a warm welcome at the finishing line. Pic: Scott Louden

Everyone participating will be in groups with their own walk leader to ensure everyone follows the correct route.

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager said: “We are very excited to bring back our Meander to Maggie’s. It’s a magnificent meander from the Kelpies all the way to the Maggie’s centre.

"We are so lucky to have a free barbecue again from our friends at the Rapid Relief Team, a free bar and a DJ providing the tunes.”

Since Maggie’s opened their first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.

Maggie’s Forth Valley relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to offer its acclaimed quality and professional support.

The centre is open Monday to Friday to see people by appointment and drop in.