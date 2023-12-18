Step Up celebrates 10 years of making a positive difference to young lives in Falkirk

A team who help young people leaving care to find their feet is celebrating ten years of success.

Step Up (Housing, Employability and Community Support Services) is now based at the former Lock-keeper’s Cottage at The Maltings in Falkirk as it continues to carry out the work supporting some of our community’s most vulnerable young people.

Youngsters who often have no mum, dad, grandparents or older siblings to whom they can turn for help and advice, get a broad spectrum of support from the Step Up team, everything from dealing with their own council tenancy to budgeting their finances.

The business was set up by Craig Devlin and Katrina MacVicar, who had previously worked together, and realised that there was a gap in the market in the Falkirk area. They made contact with Falkirk Council and once they were established, Step Up began receiving young clients who had previously been looked after by Falkirk Council but were now setting out on the next stage of their journey.

Staff from Step Up at The Maltings who this month are celebrating 10 years supporting care experienced young people in the Falkirk area. Pic: Scott Louden

Thanks to a £10,000 BP business loan, along with their own savings, the pair were able to launch their company using Craig’s 20 years of expertise working with vulnerable youngsters, and Katrina’s health and social care background.

Craig said: “The company name Step Up was chosen as it epitomised positive moves – transitioning from care and moving on with life.”

They now employ over 25 people working in teams to provide 24/7 support for the young people, often having daily contact to support them through their programme.

The team are also proud that they have had a 100 per cent success rate with all the young people who have completed their programme.

Their reputation and successes see them now also working with young clients in Clackmannanshire, Stirling, Glasgow and North Lanarkshire.

But not only have the young people they have worked with progressed, their has been development for the staff.

Pamela Vass joined as a team coordinator shortly after the business was formed and through various promotions and professional development, this month became the area service manager.

Speaking about the work the teams do with young people, Pamela said: “Often the young person may have suffered significant trauma and it’s all about continuing to provide them with support when they leave care. When a young person is referred to Step Up it’s about finding what works best for them.

“One of the most satisfying things is seeing how they grow in personal confidence. Often when they come at the start they can’t even look you in the eye but by the end of the programme when you see how far they have come it does make you proud.”

She gave an example of one youngsters who came out of care and after completing their programme has a job, his own home and has recently passed his driving test – all things that a few months before might have seemed like a pipe dream for him.