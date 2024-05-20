Step inside Tom's hidden Bonnybridge garden and help raise cash for Forth Valley Sensory Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Garden lovers will be able to enjoy a peak inside a small green space in the heart of Bonnybridge.

Once again, Tom Williamson is opening up his award-winning hidden gardens to the public and will be fundraising for charity.

The open day takes place on Sunday, June 2 from noon to 4pm at Tom’s home at 43 Thornton Avenue.

Admission is £3.50 and accompanied children under 16 are free. All money raised this year will go to Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Camelon.

Tom Williamson's hidden garden will again be open to the public. Pic: Michael Gillen

The garden, which Tom has spent over 36 years planting and tending, contains a range of herbaceous perennial plants, many in pots and containers.

It is split into three areas, traditional front garden lawn with borders, this leads to container and pots, and hidden behind the old garage the hidden garden.

Tom said: “It demonstrates what can be done in a small garden.”