Stenhouslemuir RAF veteran receives Nuclear Test Medal ahead of Remembrance Day

A veteran can proudly wear a medal received just in time for this year’s Remembrance Day.

Bill Wright, 89, has been awarded the Nuclear Test Medal for his efforts during this time with the RAF while completing his National Service.

The former college lecturer spent a spell in Maralinga, South Australia after volunteering to take part in nuclear testing.

The British government conducted seven major nuclear tests and around 550 minor trials at the site between 1956 and 1963.

Bill Wright, 89, who has just received his Nuclear Test Medal for his service in Australia while he was in RAF. Pic: Michael Gillen

Bill remembers how in 1957 he volunteered as he saw it as an opportunity to see the world: flying out on commercial aircraft and stopping off in New York, San Francisco and Fiji before reaching Australia.

Recalling his time there, Bill said: “I thought it was a great chance to see places I could only have dreamed of visiting. I was 21 years old and until then, I’d never been out of the country. I thought this would be great adventure.

"At that time we never thought what the repercussions might be from nuclear testing. Although thankfully, it’s never affected me.”

Bill who grew up in Carron Road, Falkirk and now lives in Main Street, Stenhousemuir, was watching TV earlier this year when he heard about the Nuclear Test Medal.

The Nuclear Test Medal has been awarded since 2023 to veterans. Pic: Michael Gillen

It was introduced by the Government last year to recognise the service of people who participated in the UK's nuclear weapons testing programmes. It is awarded to: UK service and civilian personnel; people from other nations who served at UK test locations; and UK personnel who served at locations where the US conducted atmospheric nuclear tests in 1962.

"I decided to apply for it,” he said. “Very quickly it came through the post. I’m delighted to have received it.”

At the end of his National Service, Bill came back to Falkirk to finish his apprenticeship as an electrician and later took up a teaching post at what is now Forth Valley College in Falkirk.

Sadly, he lost his wife several years ago, but daughter Jacqueline McIntosh lives close by in Larbert.

