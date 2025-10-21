Stenhousemuir's LGBTQIA+ football team mark first anniversary enjoying the beautiful game

A team formed last year to celebrate their shared loved of football is set to mark their first anniversary with a festival.

Stenhousemuir Rainbow Warriors are an LGBTQIA+ inclusive group of people who have been meeting up at Ochilview Park every Monday night to play the game they love for almost a year now.

The team and the football sessions are seen as a safe space for those in the community who might not have a chance to play the game they are passionate about anywhere else.

The Rainbow Warriors champion equality, inclusion and diversity both on and off the pitch.

Stenhousemuir Rainbow Warriors have been enjoying the beautiful game together for almost a year (Picture: Submitted)

Ritchie Currie-Jenkins kicked things off for the club when he went to Stenhousemuir FC with an idea to form a team.

"There were no opportunities for me to play football as a trans guy, so I thought why not start a team. The sessions started in November last year. Things started quite quietly at first, but it has grown to a stage where we now have around 30 active members.

"Not everyone comes along every week – we usually get around 12 or 15 playing together. It’s a bit of fun – it’s not like we can play a competitive match against another team, because there aren’t any teams out there who are like us at the moment.”

Ritchie said that would be the long term hope, for the Rainbow Warriors to play similar teams from other areas in a mini-league or in festivals.

Ritchie and the Rainbow Warriors will be kicking off their 1st anniversary celebrations later in December (Picture: Submitted)

"Not everyone wants to play competitively though,” said Ritchie. “We are just about enjoying football. We would still have our sessions, but if other groups were set up teams like ours we could have separated training sessions for players who want to compete against other teams.”

"We are a very accepting group,” said Ritchie. “And we have members from all different parts of the community not just the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The team holds sessions on Mondays from 7pm to 8.30pm at Ochilview Park, in Stenhousemuir.

Their 1st anniversary celebration event takes place from 7pm on Monday, December 1.

Visit the team’s Facebook page for more information.

