Stenhousemuir's Lauren sets running challenge on Royal Naval ship for Andysmanclub

A Stenhousemuir woman, serving in the Royal Navy, has taken on a weighty challenge to help a men's charity close to her heart.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren McKinlay, 24, currently serving as a weapons specialist onboard HMS Trent, is running a mile around the ship every day in September wearing 14kg body armour to raise money for Andysmanclub.

She hopes to raise over £500 and boost awareness of the vital work the charity does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andysmanclub is a men’s suicide prevention charity. It has over 270 groups around the country and aims to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

Lauren McKinlay preparing for her September challenge onboard HMS Trent. Pic: Contributed

Lauren attended Ladeside Primary and Larbert High School and was a rising star at Carronshore's Central Taekwondo Academy before opting to join the Royal Navy.

Not long after leaving HMS Somerset, Lauren joined HMS Trent where she helps operate, maintain and control the ship's weapon systems along with acting as a Quartermaster driving the patrol ship.

She said: "For me, this important charity is deeply personal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've seen how men around me in the Navy struggle in silence every day with mental health issues. And I've lost friends too young who tragically could no longer cope.

"I want to help promote the message that it's okay for men to open up in a safe space about the storms affecting their lives. Above all, they need to know it's okay to talk.

"So the heavy body armour I'm wearing on my daily run is a small symbol of the enormous weight they carry every day."

Lauren's parents Peter and Sam are extremely proud of Lauren's heart-warming initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was moved to tears when Lauren told us what she was going to do," said Sam.

"It sums her up perfectly. From a young age, she always wanted to help others and she has a heart of gold.

"We hope people will donate generously to help this important charity."

There are local Andysmanclubs in Falkirk and Stenhousemuir, both meeting at 7pm on a Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andysmanclub Falkirk is based at Ettrick Dockhart Community Hall in Hallglen and Andysmanclub Stenhousemuir meets at Stenhousemuir FC's ground in Gladstone Road.

You can donate to Lauren's fundraising here.