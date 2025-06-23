Stenhousemuir's Isobel and Jimmy Turnbull celebrate 60 years of marriage

A chance encounter in a chip shop saw the young Jimmy Turnbull catch the eye of the woman who was later to become his wife of six decades.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Jimmy and Isobel Allan officially met at Doak’s dance hall, she admits that she had been smitten by him ever since seeing him in McCreadie’s chip shop in Grahams Road, Falkirk.

Isobel had been brought up by her mum, Jenny, in Carron Road, Bainsford, attending Carron Primary, then secondary school in Camelon, and a year at what was Falkirk Technical School learning secretarial skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had been just over a year old when her father, David Allan – a private with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders – was killed by a sniper’s bullet in Germany in 1945.

Jimmy and Isobel Turnbull who celebrated their diamond wedding on June 12. Pic: Michael Gillen

He was just 20 years old when he died, leaving her mum a widow at the same young age.

Isobel would later cut the sod of Bainsford War Memorial and take part in its official opening ceremony.

After leaving school she worked in R&A Mains, the BA and with the Electricity Board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy grew up in Stenhousemuir, attending Larbert Village and Larbert High schools.

He trained as a joiner, spending most of his working days with Murdoch Smith in his home town.

After their meeting at the dancing, romance blossomed and the couple were married in St Modan’s Parish Church on June 12, 1965, followed by a reception in the Omega Restaurant in Newmarket Street.

Sadly the wedding was a quieter affair than originally planned as Isobel had lost her beloved mum only a few weeks earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newlyweds set up home in Union Street, Stenhousemuir, before moving to Craigie Court in Larbert and are now in Queens Court, back in Stenhousemuir.

Isobel, now 81, and Jimmy, who was 85 on June 19, were blessed with three daughters, Irene, Gayle and Dawn. They now also have three grandchildren, Paul, Scott and Hannah, and one great-grandson, Quinn.

Over the years the couple shared a great love of bowling and could often be found in the evenings and weekends at Stenhousemuir Bowling Club.

Though not able to play much nowadays, they still like to go along and meet up with friends and other club members, as well as keeping up to date on all the competition news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also used to enjoy foreign travel and would holiday abroad, but spending time with their family was always the couple’s main priority.

Asked the secret of a long and happy marriage, Isobel didn’t hesitate to say: “It is a long time but it’s important to face the good times and the bad times together then make sure you always put the bad times behind you and enjoy the good times.

To celebrate their diamond day earlier this month, the couple said that they didn’t want a big fuss. However, they both did enjoy a meal at the Gamberro Rosso restaurant in Bankside, surrounded by their loved ones marking 60 years of marriage.

The couple also had a visit from Provost Robert Bissett, who presented them with a floral bouquet and they received their celebratory card from the King and Queen.