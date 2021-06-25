Stenhousemuir teen gets her skates on for Strathcarron Hospice

Rebecca Sneddon (19) has now finished her bio-medical science studies for the term at Aberdeen University, but before she returns for her third year, she plans to skate 13km every day for 13 days from July 8 – that's a total of 170km.

The driving force behind this endeavour is Susan Sneddon, Rebecca’s nana, who sadly died of cancer in July last year aged 71.

Rebecca said: “The skating days will start on what would have been Nana's 72nd birthday – she was a wonderful woman who was loved by everyone she met – I miss her every day.”

Rebecca with her beloved nana - the inspiration behind her fund raising skate

All the money Rebecca raises – and she has already collected £566 – will go to Strathcarron Hospice, which provides care and support to over 1400 people with a life-limiting illness or condition every year.

She said: "I have done some random fund raising for charities in the past, but nothing like this. The care the nurses at Strathcarron Hospice gave to her and my family was amazing – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We didn’t know if we were allowed in to see her, but the nurses were just incredible. I feel the hospice needs so much money per day to operate, they need all the support they can get.”

Rebecca now has a fundraising page on the Strathcarron Hospice website for people to donate to the cause.

