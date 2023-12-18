News you can trust since 1845
Stenhousemuir shop to deliver food parcels to ensure families do not miss out on Christmas dinner

A local shop has teamed up with volunteers and a taxi firm to do their best to ensure no one goes to sleep on an empty stomach this Christmas.
By James Trimble
Published 18th Dec 2023, 12:35 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 12:35 GMT
The Day Today store in Alloa Road, Stenhousemuir – run by Asiyah and Jawad Javed – is looking for those who are struggling in the local area to get in touch so they can organise food package deliveries with help from volunteers at Safebase and Taz’s Taxis.

In an online post, the award-winning shop stated: “If anyone is not working, not getting an income and runs out of food, or times are just tough – please don't go to sleep with an empty stomach on Christmas Day.

“We will be delivering food packages on December 23 so everyone has food on the table on Christmas Day. We will be more than happy to share whatever we can and

drop it off, or you can collect it from the store.”

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

