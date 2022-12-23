Asiyah and Jawad Jave, who run the Day-Today store on Alloa Road, urged people to get in touch with them if they had no income, times were tough or they were running out of food.

The caring couple, who took over the store five years ago, said they would be delivering food parcels today, December 23, with the help of Safebase volunteers so everyone would have food on the table on Christmas Day.

In a social media post they urged people in need to send them a private message, saying: “Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to send us a private message. We will be more than happy to share what we can. We will drop it off or you can pick up from the store.”

The couple are continuing their generous efforts to support their community

The family are well-known for the kindness they regularly show to others. During the pandemic they ensured elderly people were able stay safe by spending £4000 of their own money to buy masks, wipes and hand gel and handing them out to the vulnerable and NHS workers. They also hand out free hot rolls to those who needed food.

Last weekend they handed out chocolates to the elderly residents in Carrondale care home to spread a little festive cheer, one of the many homes they regularly support.

