Stenhousemuir shop owners hand over 100 food parcels to those in need this Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Day Today store in Alloa Road, Stenhousemuir – run by Asiyah and Jawad Javed – asked those who are struggling in the local area to get in touch so they can organise food package deliveries with help from volunteers at Safebase and Taz’s Taxis.
In a heartfelt plea on social media the couple wrote: “If anyone is not working, not getting an income and runs out of food, or times are just tough – please don't go to sleep with an empty stomach on Christmas Day.”
Earlier today, Safebase volunteers and Tariq Ali of Taz’s Taxis turned out to collect the parcels which are now being distributed.
The Javeds have received recognition locally and nationally for all their good works in the community – although they always say they don’t want accolades but to help others where they can.