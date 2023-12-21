Thanks to the generosity of Stenhousemuir shopkeepers 100 households are receiving a Christmas food parcel.

The Day Today store in Alloa Road, Stenhousemuir – run by Asiyah and Jawad Javed – asked those who are struggling in the local area to get in touch so they can organise food package deliveries with help from volunteers at Safebase and Taz’s Taxis.

In a heartfelt plea on social media the couple wrote: “If anyone is not working, not getting an income and runs out of food, or times are just tough – please don't go to sleep with an empty stomach on Christmas Day.”

Earlier today, Safebase volunteers and Tariq Ali of Taz’s Taxis turned out to collect the parcels which are now being distributed.