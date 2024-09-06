Stenhousemuir set for thrill ride as funfair and cup football pitch up this weekend

The Tryst Funfair is a great day out at the best of times but the attractions in Stenhousemuir on Saturday also extend to the pitch at Ochilview Park.

A legion of Falkirk FC fans will pour into the village just before 3pm to take on Scottish League One high flyers Stenhousemuir FC in the third round of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The Bairns will be without manager John McGlynn, who is undergoing hip surgery, but the newly promoted Scottish Championship side is currently undefeated this season – and, obviously the whole of last season – and looking to extend that run.

As if that top footie action was not enough, the annual funfair arrived in the village on Thursday and will be on site, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday before it packs up on and heads off.

The Tryst Road fair, open from 1pm to 9pm on Saturday, has new thrill rides to check out this year, including the Air Maxx and the Midnight Express.