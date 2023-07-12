Aaron Clark only set up his business a few months ago and it’s based on a product most children know lots about – sweeties. The Stenhousemuir Primary pupil supplies pick and mix confectionery favourites in boxes decorated for special occasions.

His ambition for The Kandy Kid when it was launched was to make £100 in a month buy selling a couple of boxes each week. But within three days of opening for business he had hit his £100 target and now is supplying an average of 25 boxes every week.

Proud mum and dad, Veronica and Scot, help by providing the delivery service by driving Aaron round his customers but the youngster goes to every house himself to drop off the sweetie boxes.

Nine-year-old Aaron Clark, aka The Kandy Kid, samples some of his wares. Pic: Michael Gillen

Aaron said: “My mum has always had her own business and I decided that’s what I wanted to do too. I picked this idea as I just like sweets. I get the sweets from a wholesaler and when someone makes an order I decorate a box with stickers for them then fill it up.”

Customers have selected boxes for lots of different occasions so far, birthdays, last day at school and trips to special events.

Kind-hearted Aaron, who also has a brother Calum, six, recently raffled one of his sweetie boxes in aid of Strathcarron Hospice where his gran, Janet Corbett from Grangemouth, is currently receiving care.

"I collected £220.50,” he said. “I’m hoping to do it again and this time raise £500.”

Budding entrepreneur Aaron Clark who has set up his own sweetie box business - The Kandy Kid. Pic: Michael Gillen

Veronica, who used to run her own beauty therapy salon and now runs a clothing business, and Scott, a manager of a trucking company, are amazed at the success of their elder son’s efforts.

Mum said: “He’s told us that he is saving up so that when he is older he can afford to buy a car and look after himself. We’re opening that it might also include looking after his parents! What he has achieved so far has been amazing and we are so proud of him.”