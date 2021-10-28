It comes after Miller Homes lodged a proposal of application notice with Falkirk Council, informing planners of its intention to build a residential development.

The proposed work would include landscaping and associated works on land to the East of 31 Redpath Drive, Old Bellsdyke Road, Stenhousemuir.

An online petition has now gathered over 1000 names.

Residents fear the Squiggly pathway which is under threat from a potential Miller Homes housing development

Redpath Drive resident Ross Jenkins fears the well used public path – known locally as the Squiggly – will be lost forever if the housing plans get the go-ahead.

He said: “I work from home at looking out I can see how well used the path is by dog walkers and others. When I first heard about the plans I was quite shocked – the thing that annoys us about this is it’s not a brownfield site it’s a greenfield site.

"One of the concerns is that the land is used by migrating geese passing through for two months at harvest and spring. It’s obviously the very early stages of the planning process, but I will be objecting against it.

"There are plenty of other places where the developers could build their homes.”

Mr Jenkins is not alone in his concerns – other residents and Squiggly users have started an online petition against the proposals.

The petition on change.org now has over 1000 signatures.

It calls upon “all Redpath Drive residents and Stenhousemuir/Larbert/Carron and Carronshore locals” to express their concern over the proposal.

The petition states: “We are at risk of losing our much loved walking route.

"The Squiggly and old Carronhall Road are popular with walkers, cyclists and more. This is also an important nature stop for geese and other wildlife. Not to mention

the inevitable added strain on roads, schools and health services.

“We are lucky to live in an area that still has some green space left where we can enjoy walks which helps mental health and well-being as well as physical health.

"Our schools are full, our GP surgeries are full and we want to decrease waiting times at our local hospital, not add to the strain.”

The Falkirk Herald has contacted Miller Homes, but the firm has yet to respond.

The business plans to hold an online consultation event on November 8.

