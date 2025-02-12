Stenhousemuir match to mark Football v Homophobia Action Month
Stenhousemuir FC Community Foundation has teamed up with FvH Scotland to bring a special match to Ochilview.
From 7pm on Monday, February 24, the club’s Rainbow Warriors team will hold an extended session to celebrate their growth, share the message of being a welcoming, inclusive environment and that football is a game for everyone.
Guests from FvH Scotland will be in attendance on the night.
FvH is an international initiative that exists to challenge discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression at all levels of football.
The organisation wants football to take a clear stand against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia so that everyone can enjoy the beautiful game and that football can be seen as leading the way in removing anti-LGBTIQ+ discrimination and prejudice.
Visit the Facebook page for more information.