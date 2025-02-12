Stenhousemuir match to mark Football v Homophobia Action Month

Players will take to the pitch at Ochilview in Stenhhousemuir to celebrate football for all and mark Football v Homophobia Action Month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stenhousemuir FC Community Foundation has teamed up with FvH Scotland to bring a special match to Ochilview.

From 7pm on Monday, February 24, the club’s Rainbow Warriors team will hold an extended session to celebrate their growth, share the message of being a welcoming, inclusive environment and that football is a game for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests from FvH Scotland will be in attendance on the night.

The special match will take place at Ochilview later this month (Picture: Gary Hutchison, National World)

FvH is an international initiative that exists to challenge discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression at all levels of football.

The organisation wants football to take a clear stand against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia so that everyone can enjoy the beautiful game and that football can be seen as leading the way in removing anti-LGBTIQ+ discrimination and prejudice.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.