Stenhousemuir kilt shop makes major financial commitment to Strathcarron Hospice

Whenever a local kilt shop sells Highland dress stock – including kilts, socks and shoes – it will be donating five per cent of the proceeds to Strathcarron Hospice.

Taylor Made Kilts, in Main Street, Stenhousemuir, has created a new Highland dance range of clothing and accessories in conjunction with CH Dance School and has decided to donate a sizeable chunk of sales of the new line to the hospice.

Taylor Made Kilts owner Glen Somerville said: “One of Taylor Made Kilts missions is to give back to the community and this is just the start. We are lucky to have Strathcarron Hospice, where they believe it’s all about living your life well.

"They aim to help people and their loved ones live a fulfilling life for as long as possible. Together they support people and their families across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth living with life-limiting conditions.

Glen Somerville from Taylor Made Kilts joins Isla Mitchelson, award winning dancer from CH Dance School and Claire Kennedy from Strathcarron Hospice (Picture: Submitted)

"We are proud partners with Strathcarron Hospice, therefore five per cent of all Highland dance sales will be donated to the Hospice. We are looking forward to more adventures in the future.“

Strathcarron Hospice was delighted to enter into the partnership with Taylor Made Kilts and welcomed the funds it would bring to the vital service, located in the Denny area.

Claire Kennedy, corporate fundraiser at the hospice said: “Thank you to the wonderful team at Taylor Made Kilts who have committed to donate five per cent of all their Highland dress sales to the hospice.