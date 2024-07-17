Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the Euros came to a climax and the new football season gets underway, one Stenhousemuir grandfather’s memories turn to the record-breaking team he played in 70 years ago.

However, his family would say that William Russell was always glad of any opportunity to tell them of the heroics of his former school team.

The 1953/54 season saw the Larbert High first XI go undefeated in all competitions with the enviable record of played 30, won 25 and drew five. A feat that many teams at whatever level they played would be glad to emulate.

William is now 84 and living in Antonshill, Stenhousemuir, but he can still reel off the stats from that successful season.

Willie Russell, now 84, with a photograph of the successful Larbert High School team he played in. Pic: Michael Gillen

"We won the Stirlingshire Intermediate League and the Falkirk Herald Trophy,” he recalled, “also the Russell & Provan Cup but the big one was the Scottish Intermediate Shield. Throughout the season we scored 126 goals and only had 25 scored against us.

"Our centre forward, Jim Duncan, scored 50 of those goals.”

In charge of the team was teacher Alex McLaren, assisted by Dan Niven and Alex Cook. John Murray, whose son had played for the team in the late 1940s, acted as referee and general helper, while John Young was trainer.

William, or Willie as most people know him, was the team’s right back. He remembers that their first match in the Scottish competition was against local opposition Denny High. It was 0-0 at half-time but Larbert went on to win 5-0 with Willie scoring the first goal.

The successful Larbert High team of the 1953/54 season with William Russell, back row, third right. Pic: Contributed

"I was always hoping that I was going to score the first goal in the competition and the last. Sadly that didn’t happen but Jim Duncan got them both to give us the victory.”

The match in May 1954 took place at Parkhead, which was almost a home tie for the opposition, Eastbank Senior Secondary.

A report from the time noted that the Glasgow team was of much heavier stature who should have benefited from the ground conditions with the pitch sodden from heavy rain. Indeed, the match was played in a rainstorm but it didn’t stop the Larbert team from showing their skills.

A staggering 14 coachloads of supporters travelled from this area to cheer them on. Jim Duncan’s first goal came after 30 minutes when, taking a long through pass, he outstripped the defence and drove a low, hard shot into the corner of the net.

Details of the team's success are detailed in this centenary book. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Evening Citizen report of the game said “it was all Larbert in the second half” with the second goal midway through coming from “a well judged header” following a corner.

When the final whistle blew, the Larbert players were carried shoulder high by their schoolmates. And on their return from Glasgow, a note in the school’s log book from head James Yorston recalls “there was great enthusiasm in Stenhousemuir”.

Further words of praise said the team’s greatest attributes were “teamwork and tireless competitiveness, sound defence and decisive finishing”.

Willie can still recall all his team-mates and the school’s centenary yearbook produced over 30 years after their successful season lists them all.

Goalkeeper John Smith was a “good wee’un with a sure eye, hugging hands and cat-like agility”, while right back Willie was “an unassuming giant. The terror of goalkeepers with his cannonball free kicks”.

Left back Jim Oberg “likes polish in his football”; right half Jim Dobbie “an unobtrusive but tireless and forceful player”; centre half Jackie McGregor “a brainy defender, unerring in anticipation and tackling”; left half Tom Arundel “a cool polished wing half with a penchant for penalty kicks”; outside right Donald MacDonald “a speedy winger whose crosses and passes spelt danger – attacks goalkeepers in his spare time”; inside right Jim Goldie “a thoughtful, deceptive player who keeps spraying defence-splitting passes”; centre forward Jim Duncan “a fast goal-hungry raider who spreads panic in enemy defences; and inside left Ian Williamson “a grand captain with a big heart, a repertoire of tricks”.

Sadly for outside left Robert Sneddon a poisoned foot prevented him from playing in the final but until then he had been “an intelligent, gritty player whose net finding was his feature”. He was replaced by fellow outside left John Robb who was promoted from the junior team and played with “spirit and finishing power”.

The team’s captain, Ian Williamson, was the only player to go on to a professional career joining Norwich City, while centre half Jackie McGregor was capped for Scotland playing with the schoolboy team in 1955.

Indeed, Willie remembers his own father’s annoyance when he decided to leave school the year after the successful season as he was having trials for the Scotland team at the time.

"But I was determined to leave and had a job arranged with Russell of Larbert as I used to deliver milk for them every morning,” he explained.

His family had originally lived in West Carron before moving to their home in Roughlands Drive, Carronshore and it was from there he attended Larbert High.

He later had varied work with the Co-operative, Cockburn Foundry in Gowan Avenue, Graham & Morton, Alexander’s Stores and latterly Stewart of Bonnybridge.

His football career continued for a while with Linlithgow Rose, Bo’ness United, Grangemouth United and Kilsyth Rangers, and he had trials with Airdrie and Burnley but to his disappointment nothing came of them. Willie admits the job in the foundry probably put paid to his footballing career and he eventually hung up his boots which had the bonus of allowing him to follow his beloved Hearts home and away for many years, although now he prefers to do his viewing from the comfort of his armchair.

Married to Jean for almost 64 years, the couple have three children, William, Elaine and Alison, four grandchildren and one great-grandson.

He knows that two members of that winning team, Donald MacDonald and Tony Arundel still live in Stenhousemuir, but he wonders if there are others who remember the glory days of their cup triumphs and unbeaten run.