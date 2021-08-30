Stenhousemuir girl, 11, named as Junior Miss British Isles 2020/21 finalist

Abby Higgins, 11, is just one of 40 youngsters who have made the latter stages of the Junior Miss British Isles 2020/21 contest.

The Carron Primary School pupil, who is Junior Miss Falkirk 2020/21, will compete against finalists from across Britain in this weekend’s showpiece event at The Final Furlong Marquee at Chester Racecourse in England.

Abby, whose hobbies include socialising with friends, reading and camping, was handpicked by judges who sifted through numerous competition entries.

Stenhousemuir girl Abby Higgins has been named among the finalists of the Junior Miss British Isles 2020/21 competition. Picture: Miss British Isles.

The panel viewed her as a responsible role model amongst her fellow pupils as Abby is putting herself forward to be this year’s Kinnaird house captain, while also applying to become a buddy for P1s.

During the final, she will take part in a catwalk show, the winner of which will be announced on the day.

Previous winners of Miss British Isles organised events have gone on to be signed by top modelling agencies, taken part in major TV shows and even appeared in a Bollywood film.

The titles include Little, Junior, Junior Teen, Teen, Miss, Elegance and Classic.

The winner will receive £1000, a studded sash and a portfolio consisting of four shoots throughout the year.

They’ll also be given official Junior Miss British Isles gifts and merchandise, appearance and fashion wear and introductions to leading model agencies within the UK.

Abby’s mum Shirley said: “She’s rather excited!

“It wasn’t something we’d planned to do. I was speaking to one of the school mums whose daughter, Charlotte Flynn, was in Little Miss British Isles.

“When her mum told me about this, I said to Abby because she’s been interested in modelling.

“It’s just an application process. We set up an online account for Abby and uploaded some photographs that we’d taken.

“We did this competition and then we stumped up money for the opportunity to get the portfolio as well.

“It’s super! I’m ecstatic for her.

“She’s really pleased. We had an excellent photo shoot in Liverpool a few months ago which was part of the package for this and complements the final decision about who wins and who doesn’t.

“Abby’s really forward-thinking and a good wee role model for her peers at school.”

