Stenhousemuir family have first arrival of 2020 at Larbert hospital

Little Lexie Middleton kept everyone waiting for days before making her arrival – then hit the headlines as one of the first Scottish babies born in a new decade.

The tiny tot was delivered safely after an emergency caesarean section at 1.18am on January 1.

Proud mum Sarah Middleton said after almost four days in labour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital she hadn’t given a thought that her new daughter was going to be a New Year baby.

She said:”Lexie wasn’t due until January 14 but the medical staff became concerned about my high blood pressure. I was being closely monitored and they were concerned I was developing pre eclampsia so decided that I should be induced on the Saturday.”

Sarah (28) was in the Larbert hospital from December 28 and but didn’t go into full labour until two days later.

She said every day she and partner Lizzie Middleton (30) wondered: “Is baby coming today.”

But it seemed their daughter was in no hurry to make her arrival.

However, as 2019 was drawing to a close doctors decided that it was time for baby Middleton to arrive and Sarah was whisked off to theatre.

She said it wasn’t the delivery that she had planned or hoped for but was delighted when her daughter, weighing a healthy 6lbs 9oz, was born safe and well.

“It was a very long labour but certainly worth it in the end,” said Sarah. “She’s gorgeous.”

Now back in the family home in Stenhousemuir, big sister Lucy is eager to help with the new arrival.

She celebrated her third birthday on January 5 and Lexie’s arrival will ensure that this is going to be a very busy – and expensive time in their household.

Lexie was one of five babies born in Forth Valley Royal on New Year’s Day but the only one from this area.

She is also thought to be the fourth born in Scotland on January 1.

The first baby in the country is thought to be a boy born at three minutes past midnight in Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary.

Weighing 8lbs 5oz, he is the first child for Emma Allan and Cameron Cunningham, who are from Port Seton.

Ten minutes later, a baby girl weighing 7lbs 11.5oz was born at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.